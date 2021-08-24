Seth Meyers Says It's 'No Surprise' That Trump's Movement Is Coming Back To Bite Him

Seth Meyers says it’s no surprise that former President Donald Trump was booed by his own supporters last weekend for encouraging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“He associates himself with the anti-vaxxers and outlets that traffic in vaccine conspiracy theories and lies. That’s the political movement he and his supporters in the GOP and in right-wing media have cultivated,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday. “So, it should come as no surprise that when Trump told his supporters at a rally over the weekend that they should get the vaccine, well, they did not react well to it.”

Meyers played a clip from the rally in Cullman, Alabama, where Trump told the crowd he believed in their freedoms, prompting cheers.

“But,” Trump continued, “I recommend take the vaccines. I did it, it’s good.”

The crowd booed. He then went on to say, “If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know.”

“That really illustrates the core problem of the Trump movement,” Meyers said. “Yes, his followers listen to him but he also listens to them. In fact, he doesn’t just listen to them, he’s desperate for their approval and terrified of pissing them off.”

Watch the roast below: