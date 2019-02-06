Seth Meyers: Trump Should Be Happy His Predecessors Didn't Build A Wall

President Donald Trump went on at length in his State of the Union address arguing the United States needs to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

And, in the days leading up to the speech, the president said a wall “should’ve been done 30 years ago, 40 years ago, 20 years ago, 10 years ago, five years ago.”

“If anyone should be happy a previous president didn’t build a wall, it should be you,” Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night,” said on Tuesday night’s show. “If there was already a wall, what would people have chanted at your rallies? Maintain the previously erected wall?”

If President Barack Obama had built a wall, Meyers said, Trump would have found a way to criticize him about it: “Obama built the wall, but I’m gonna keep it clean. Because it was filthy under Obama – a filthy, filthy embarrassing wall.”

