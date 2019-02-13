Seth Meyers Nails Reason Why 'We Do Need To See' Trump's Tax Returns

Donald Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday gave Seth Meyers all the fodder he needed to demand the release of the president’s tax returns.

“President Trump said yesterday that 69,000 people had signed up to attend his rally in El Paso, but that only 10,000 people were allowed inside before later claiming that 35,000 people actually attended, while law enforcement said only 6,500 were inside the arena,” Meyers said on Tuesday’s “Late Night.”

“So, yeah, we do need to see his tax returns. Not a numbers guy.”

Trump, during his 2016 presidential campaign and the two years he has been in office, has refused to release his tax returns, even though that has been common practice for presidents and presidential candidates.

But now that Democrats have taken control of the House of Representatives, they may demand that Trump produce the documents.