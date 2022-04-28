Seth Meyers Spots ‘Desperate’ Moment That Indicates The State Of Truth Social

Things don’t seem to be going so well at Truth Social.

During an exchange on Fox News Tuesday, the social media network’s CEO, former congressman Devin Nunes, implored Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to make more posts ― or as he called them, “truths” ― on the site.

“You need to send some truths out if you want to get more followers,” Nunes said.

“Every time you think your life is bad, just remember you can be a former congressman begging Brian Kilmeade ― a man with the eyes of a Cabbage Patch Doll ― to send out ‘truths,’” he added.

A report from The Wrap indicated the app had seen plummeting sign-ups and traffic since its problem-plagued launch last month.

