EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsSeth Meyers

Seth Meyers Has ‘Cocaine Bear’ Theory For Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump

A scathing "Late Night" supercut also exposed the hypocrisy of the Fox News personality when it comes to the former president.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers on Wednesday ripped Tucker Carlson after it emerged the Fox News personality in private said he detested former President Donald Trump, which is in stark contrast to what he declared night after night to his millions of viewers on air.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” aired a supercut of Carlson ranting about progressives and other media detesting Trump, claiming they “hate him because they can’t control him.”

Carlson talks about Trump “the way everyone else talks about the ‘Cocaine Bear,’” joked Meyers, referencing the new thriller film.

The comedian later suggested why Carlson might actually watch his show, before calling out the Fox host’s “bullshit” revisionism on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Watch the video here:

Watch the “Cocaine Bear” trailer here:

Reporter, HuffPost

