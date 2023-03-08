Seth Meyers Torches Tucker Carlson With Magical Zinger About His J6 Gaslighting

Seth Meyers on Tuesday slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for cherry-picking footage from the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot to downplay the violent insurrection from supporters of former President Donald Trump.
On his widely watched show this week, Carlson aired previously-unseen security tapes provided to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Afterward, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Let the January 6 prisoners go,” said Meyers.
“You guys know we can see what you’re doing right?” the comedian asked.
“Kevin McCarthy, who is Trump’s Waylon Smithers, gives all the footage to Tucker. Tucker shows only the tame parts, and then Trump claims the rioters were framed,” he said. “It’s like watching a magic show where the magician is wearing sheer sleeves.”
Watch the video here: