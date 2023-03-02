What's Hot

Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

Reason For Hoda Kotb's Absence On 'Today' Finally Explained

Chris Pine Finally Reveals What Harry Styles Said To Him During 'Spitgate' Debacle

Intel Agencies: No Sign Adversaries Behind 'Havana Syndrome'

Pedro Pascal Is Adorably Shocked Sarah Michelle Gellar Posted About Him

Another Republican Lawmaker Trying To Ban Drag Shows Apparently Once Dressed In Drag

The Republican War On LGBTQ People Has Gone Even Further

Sirhan Sirhan, Man Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy, Denied Parole By California Board

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They've Been Asked To Vacate Their U.K. Home

Long-Lost Ship Found In Lake Huron, Confirming Tragic Story

Ben Kweller Announces Death Of 16-Year-Old Son Dorian: 'We're In Complete Shock'

Frisbee Dog Drops Deuce On Basketball Court — And Crowd Goes Wild

EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyerstucker carlson

Seth Meyers Can't Believe This Nasty Name Tucker Carlson Called Trump

"That's worse than anything I've ever said about Trump," the "Late Night" host said.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers was astonished by one of the names Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump in a private text message.

In the text to his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, on Jan. 6, 2021, Carlson allegedly said Trump was “a demonic force, a destroyer, but he’s not going to destroy us.” That detail was revealed in a court filing last month from Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion over its coverage of the 2020 election.

“I don’t even think I’ve ever called Trump a demonic force. That’s worse than anything I’ve ever said about Trump,” Meyers said Wednesday on “Late Night.”

Watch below on “Late Night.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community