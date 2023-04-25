Seth Meyers Spots Most 'Poetic' Thing About Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Departure

One of Tucker Carlson’s final interviews before his departure from Fox News on Monday was with former President Donald Trump.
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers suggested it was “so poetic” given Carlson’s expression of disgust for Trump in private messages made public in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox.
Advertisement
Carlson knew he had to keep Trump’s base on side, said Meyers, who mocked the TV personality for groveling to Trump and pretending to be “fascinated by every word.”
The now-former Fox personality looked “like a 12-year-old listening to his older brother talking about touching a female breast for the first time,” Meyers added.
Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: