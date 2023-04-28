Seth Meyers Spots Most ‘Unnerving’ Part Of Tucker Carlson's 'Proof-Of-Life' Video

Seth Meyers on Thursday did a deep dive into the first video that Tucker Carlson released online following his sudden exit from Fox News.

The clip was “some sort of proof-of-life” footage filmed “from what I can only assume is a secret lair at the base of a volcano or a fake doctor’s office from a low-budget porno,” joked the “Late Night” host.

“Why are you zooming in from your sauna? That place looks like the Unabomber’s hideout if he updated it and put it on Airbnb,” Meyers continued. “I also love the carefully planted details in the background like the globe. Ooh, a globe on a shelf. It’s like we’re supposed to think to ourselves, ‘This motherfucker is worldly.’”

Meyers described most of Carlson’s comments as “utterly meaningless.” Carlson didn’t explain his departure, which Fox said was a parting of ways. Sources suggest, however, Carlson was fired.

Carlson ended on an “unnerving” note when he told viewers, “See you soon,” said Meyers.

“It’s very chilling when a figure as nefarious as Tucker ends a self-taped video from an undisclosed location with the words, ‘See you soon.’ And then just disappears,” he added. “That’s how a jilted husband ends a voicemail in a Lifetime movie.”

