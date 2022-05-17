Seth Meyers Grills Tucker Carlson Over 'Incredibly Stupid' Conspiracy Theory

Seth Meyers mocked Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday for touting the “great replacement.”

Meyers comments came just two days after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that was allegedly inspired by the conspiracy theory which claims Democrats are hoping to replace white Americans with minorities and immigrants in an effort to influence elections. After the shooting left 10 people dead in a predominantly Black neighborhood, Carlson received pushback over his past usage of the theory on his show.

The “Late Night” host played clips from episodes of Carlson’s program to prove his point. In one from January, Carlson asked for proof of “criminal white supremacy” and “right-wing domestic terrorism.”

“Of course, it doesn’t exist,” Carlson said.

In a 2019 episode of Carlson’s show, he claimed white supremacy was a “hoax.” Meyers then noted that you don’t have to be a card-carrying member of a white supremacist organization to be a white supremacist.

“It’s not Costco, you can be a white supremacist without being an official member,” Meyers said. “The same way you can watch movies without having a Blockbuster card.”