Seth Meyers Says He Just Found Another Reason To Vote Trump Out

President Donald Trump has been making some strange threats about what he’ll do should he lose the election ― and some of them might backfire.
At a campaign rally last month in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump told supporters that if former Vice President Joe Biden beats him, “I will never speak to you again.” Last week, at another rally in Macon, Georgia, Trump called Biden the worst presidential candidate in history and said if he lost he might have to leave the country.
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers said Monday night that was an exciting prospect, although “even if he did leave the country I’m pretty sure he’d go somewhere that still had the internet.”
“I didn’t think I could be any more motivated to vote against Trump until I heard him say if he loses he’ll never speak to us again. I would give anything to not hear Trump’s voice anymore,” Meyers said.
“He’s everywhere. Our phones, our TVs. He’s even my GPS voice now,” Meyers added.
Watch Meyer’s roast on “Late Night” below.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place