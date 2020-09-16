ENTERTAINMENT

Trump Battles Through His ABCs In Seth Meyers' Parody Presser

The “Late Night” host couldn't contain his laughter during the hilariously edited "Late Night" spoof.

The latest “Late Night” White House press briefing had host Seth Meyers laughing so hard he could barely get out his questions.

In the cheekily edited fake press conference, Meyers asked President Donald Trump some tough questions, including what he would say to reassure people with pre-existing conditions who are terrified of catching COVID-19, the most egregious offense the media can commit and how to recite his ABCs.

Watch Trump blunder through the mock onslaught below:

