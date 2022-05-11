Seth Meyers Reveals His Writers' Rejected Jokes But 'Worst Offender' Is Awesome

Seth Meyers held a “Surprise Inspection!” of his writers’ rejected jokes on “Late Night” Tuesday, and some were truly groan-worthy — like the wandering goats about whom Meyers was supposed to crack (but thankfully didn’t): “I’d tell you what the goats said when they were arrested but we’d have to bleat it out.” (Watch the video below.)

Meyers eventually highlighted his “worst offender,” Mike Scollins, a punchline artist who writes jokes that are either “monologue-worthy or absolute shocking garbage,” according to the host.

Advertisement

But Scollins’ unaired work that Meyers revealed ― about dolphins, McDonald’s, Dr. Seuss and Michael Jackson ― proved to be darkly hilarious, though sometimes tasteless. Even the boss conceded that one of them should have been included in a monologue.