Seth Moulton Drops Out Of 2020 Democratic Race

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) will announce his exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential race Friday during a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting, his campaign said.
“Today, I want to use this opportunity, with all of you here, to announce that I am ending my campaign for president,” Moulton says in prepared remarks released by his campaign. “Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future.”
Moulton will run for reelection to his House seat and will relaunch a group dedicated to winning down-ballot races.
“And most of all, I will be campaigning my ass off for whoever wins our nomination in 2020,” he says in his prepared remarks.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.