Seth Rogen: Beyoncé Got A Standing Ovation For Existing

People really do all hail Queen Bey.

Seth Rogen, who voices Pumbaa in the upcoming “Lion King” remake, told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that the cast recently convened on stage at the movie’s premiere. And the audience did not hide its excitement when Beyoncé was simply introduced before the screening.

“Beyoncé was called out, and the audience stood up and went crazy. I was like, ‘She’s getting a standing ovation for just existing.’ Like, her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it. I was like, ‘Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it. We’re all in a room with Beyoncé. That’s what you want.’”

Rogen said that, though he knew the audience wasn’t clapping for him, he briefly “felt like what it must feel like to have that adulation.”

“And all I was thinking was, ‘People do not like me that much.’”

Does anyone actually get more love than Beyoncé, though?

Rogen himself is having a big year and garnered quite a few fans. The actor, who also starred in rom-com “Long Shot” with Charlize Theron earlier this year, was featured on the cover of GQ. The issue spawned a flurry of thirsty tweets, and it was clear that many on the interwebs just wanted a whole lot more of Rogen.

I wanna see every picture taken in this Seth Rogen GQ shoot. pic.twitter.com/9kHSeI8Rsy — fe💛 (@queenfadrian) May 21, 2019

Honestly I couldn’t be happier that I fully embraced my on-again-off-again crush on Seth Rogen mere weeks before his GQ cover shoot was released — aly (@geturowntots) May 22, 2019