Seth Rogen's F-Bomb Destruction Of Black Lives Matter Foes Is Divine

Actor Seth Rogen just told a lot of fans to bleep off ― and it was comedy gold.

The “Knocked Up” star posted a large “Black Lives Matters” sign on Instagram Monday and wrote: “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

The declaration was bound to generate comments. But during the George Floyd protests, it was irresistible.

In came the “all lives matter” responses and the other tired retorts. Rogen had an answer for them all. “Fuck you,” “fuck off,” “fuck you and both your parents” and, well, “leave.”

To another who complained that “brutality videos only show the end” he wrote: “Fuck off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit.”

It might be that Rogen’s bold move gained him even more fans.

Here are some highlighted responses for easy viewing.

Gotta love Seth Rogen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ag2Eb3Wei1 — Dustin but sometimes Bermuda. (@Bermudastl) June 2, 2020

My favorite response lol pic.twitter.com/WYRInXryZP — Yesi (@yesirrr_323) June 2, 2020