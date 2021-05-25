Seth Rogen Tells Fellow Comedians To Get Over 'Cancel Culture'

Seth Rogen isn’t joking when he suggests that comedians should stop griping about so-called “cancel culture.”

The actor appeared on “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday and said he doesn’t understand why fellow comedians like Donald Glover, Chris Rock and Billy Crystal are making such a big deal about it.

Rogen admitted there are jokes in his past movies that wouldn’t past muster today, and that’s fine with him.

“I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well,” he said. “But I think that’s the nature of comedy. I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

Rogen stressed that there is nothing wrong with a little bit of accountability when it comes to jokes that might cross the line.

“But in my Twitter I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that. Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape or form. I don’t think that’s ‘cancel culture,’ that’s you saying something terrible, if that’s what you’ve done.”

Rogen said he doesn’t get what other comics are complaining about.

“If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that,” he said.

