Getting high and watching the panned movie version of “Cats” won’t treat coronavirus. But if you’re Seth Rogen, it will make people laugh.

The “Knocked Up” actor live-tweeted the experience on Tuesday and was a stream-of-consciousness star. Perhaps holed up like many of us as the pandemic spreads, Rogen began:

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

He wanted to know if the cats were really wearing little Chuck Taylors and lamented the indignity that Judi Dench may have suffered in this flop.

Read a sampling of Rogen’s comments below and wonder why your self-quarantine isn’t nearly as funny.

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Some cats in pants. Some no pants. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” - The makers of cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

These cats are straight up wearing white chuck taylors!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“The Theater Cat!” Let’s intro another fucking cat!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020