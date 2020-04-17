Seth Rogen has come up with the funniest way to save time on video calls during the coronavirus lockdown.
And the “Knocked Up” actor deployed the tactic ― involving a prerecorded message ― to great comic effect on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“I’ve been doing a lot of, like, Zoom calls and stuff lately and I realized I don’t actually have to be there for a lot of them,” Rogen later joked to host Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s amazing what you can do with prerecording these days. I’ve been very productive.”
Check out the clip here:
