CORONAVIRUS

Seth Rogen Pulls Hilarious Coronavirus Lockdown Video Call Prank On Jimmy Kimmel

The "Knocked Up" star started an interview with the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host in the funniest way.

Seth Rogen has come up with the funniest way to save time on video calls during the coronavirus lockdown.

And the “Knocked Up” actor deployed the tactic ― involving a prerecorded message ― to great comic effect on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I’ve been doing a lot of, like, Zoom calls and stuff lately and I realized I don’t actually have to be there for a lot of them,” Rogen later joked to host Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s amazing what you can do with prerecording these days. I’ve been very productive.”

Check out the clip here:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus Jimmy Kimmel Covid 19 Seth Rogen Prank
CONVERSATIONS