What's Hot

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Following Fall

Anti-LGBTQ Republican Leaves Hearts, Compliments Under Man's Suggestive Photos

Chris Hayes Unearths Tucker Carlson's 'Villain Origin Story' In Old Video

Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams Resigns Following Racially Insensitive Comments

Stephen Colbert Delivers Brutally Accurate Summary Of Fox News In Just 12 Words

Tucker Carlson Lectures About Liars And It's Unbelievable

Jake Paul Makes Nastiest Excuse For Losing Fight To Tommy Fury

'Hell Of A Flex': F. Murray Abraham Stuns Stephen Colbert With Oscar Statue Secret

Bill To Ban Child Marriage In West Virginia Defeated By Republicans

Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Bucket List’ Wish Is Trump’s Biggest Nightmare

Senate Committee That Grilled Norfolk Southern’s CEO Is Awash In Company’s Cash

I Was Addicted To Pills And Alcohol. When I Sought Help, I Was Shocked By What I *Didn't* Find.

Entertainmentseth rogen

Seth Rogen Has Notes For Movie Critics, So Listen Up

The "Fabelmans" star reminded reviewers of just how much words hurt.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Actor Seth Rogen, who’s endured his share of brickbats, said this week that critics should mind their tone in reviews. (Watch the video below.)

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurt the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second-guess the way they write these things,” he told entrepreneur Steven Bartlett this week on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast.

“It’s devastating,” Rogen said. “I know people who never recover from it, honestly — years, decades of being hurt by [film reviews]. ... That’s something that people carry with them literally their entire lives, and I get why. It fucking sucks.”

Rogen has been riding a high with his turn as the jolly family friend Bennie in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated “The Fabelmans.”

But he’s known the darkness as well. Despite poor reviews for the superhero flick “Green Hornet” (2011), Rogen tried to look on the bright side.

“The reviews were coming out, and it was pretty bad,” he said. “People just kind of like, hated it; it seemed like a thing people were taking joy in disliking a lot. But it opened to like $35 million, which was like, I think at the time, the biggest opening weekend I’d ever been associated with in any capacity.”

The critical thrashing Rogen received in his Kim Jong-un-centered comedy “The Interview” (2014) was another story.

People were “taking joy in talking shit about it and really kind of questioning the types of people that would want to make a movie like that,” Rogen said, adding, “That felt far more personal.”

Rogen’s discussion about his negative reviews starts at the 29-minute mark in the interview below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community