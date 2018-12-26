Seth Rogen Just Made A Shocking Discovery About 'Home Alone,' And Fans Are Bummed

Seth Rogen has gifted Twitter with a big ol’ lump of truth on Christmas by exposing a sad detail about the holiday classic “Home Alone.”

The 36-year-old informed the public that the seemingly old, gangster movie “Angels With Filthy Souls,” which Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) watched with glee while his parents were away, isn’t real.

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

It’s unclear if the “Like Father” actor decided to investigate the movie’s authenticity himself or if some other Scrooge decided to ruin his childhood. But what is clear is that on Christmas day, Rogen decided to take all of us down with him by letting everyone know the catchphrases in the franchise that end with “ya filthy animal” only exist in the “Home Alone” universe.

People (including a few celebrities) understandably, were disappointed.

I didn't know it until you just said this. — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 25, 2018

I’m gonna give you til the count of 3 to take this back! — Keith Landry (@Kleezy17) December 26, 2018

I was today years old when I found out that the old gangster movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone, isn’t a real movie. “Angels With Filthy Souls” is a fictional movie within a fictional movie. Merry Christmas, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!!! pic.twitter.com/Ezidu3iPHl — Donny DiMarco (@donnydimarco) December 25, 2018

Haven't felt this way on Christmas since I found out santa Claus wasn't real 😂 — ⎛⎝NO LIMIT 17.9K⎠⎞ (@R3PUTATIONKILLA) December 26, 2018

It isn’t? (Dead serious) — nick kroll (@nickkroll) December 25, 2018

Yeah man. You deserved to find out in a better way than this. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

The tweet inspired other “Angels With Filthy Souls” truthers to come out of the woodwork and share that they’ve had this knowledge for years.

Had this same discussion last night — LD (@lildickytweets) December 26, 2018

What’s crazy is that I say this Home Alone trivia every year on TV when I do my top 5 Christmas movies & as I was saying it on TV on Monday, I thought to myself, “everyone knows this by now right? Maybe I should stop bringing this fact up about it being a fake movie every year.” — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 26, 2018

Pretty sure one of the first things I ever searched for on the internet was Angels with Filthy Souls. It broke me. https://t.co/TbZBtGNDFq — Jeremy Morong (@MorongJeremy) December 25, 2018

Lol! Last night I said to my husband, "They really should try and create an "Angels with Filthy Souls" short film." And he said, "What?! Wait a minute. It's not a real movie?!" (Looks it up) "My whole childhood is a lie." — K.J. Kelley (@JoetheCrabMan) December 25, 2018

I knew it was fake because I've seen every old movie twice. What I want to know is who is that great actor. LMK — Pat Sanchez (@patlks5757) December 26, 2018

According to a 2015 Vanity Fair article about the movie-within-a-movie, the one-minute-and-20-second glimpse at the very realistic looking noir was shot in an abandoned high school gym on a cold winter day outside of Chicago. The title of the fake film had the placeholder of “the gangster film” in the script and only got the name “Angels with Filthy Souls” (a nod to James Cagney’s “Angels with Dirty Faces”) for pragmatic reasons.

“I believe the title was decided upon only because we needed to create a label for the tape Kevin puts in the VHS player,” art director Dan Webster told the magazine. “Now that is a very old-fashioned statement.”

The fake scene stars Ralph Foody (Johhny) and Michael Guido (Snakes, the poor sap in the trench coat and fedora) who initially were cast in opposite roles.

But because Foody had just had knee-replacement surgery, he couldn’t bend down properly for the dramatic death scene. So, the roles were switched, which Guido was fine with at first.

“But a few years later I realized I was just about the only actor from the original film who was not invited to be in the sequel because my character was ‘dead.’ Oh well,” Guido told Vanity Fair.

Though all of this can be a bit of a downer, one Twitter user did come up with a pretty brilliant idea.

I really hope Macaulay Culkin stars in a real production of Angels With Filthy Souls so Home Alone can be ultra meta — Aubrey Perin (@MaybeAuthentic) December 26, 2018