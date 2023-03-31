Seth Rogen Jokes He Feels ‘Slight Ownership’ Of Kanye West Saying He ‘Likes Jewish People Again’

After Kanye West recently shared on social media that Jonah Hill’s role in “21 Jump Street” made him “like Jewish people again,” Seth Rogen joked that he can take “slight ownership” of Ye’s claim to have dialed back his antisemitism.

Rogen, promoting his upcoming film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in a conversation with CinemaBlend, burst out laughing when he was told about the rapper’s Instagram post. He then revealed that he wrote some of the jokes in the 2012 comedy starring Hill — who was raised Jewish — and Channing Tatum.

“You know what? [Jonah Hill] can have it. Happy to be left out of that one. But you know what? Good! Cured! They should send that movie around the world, let everyone watch it!” Rogen quipped.

He added: “I wrote some jokes for that movie, so I feel slight ownership.”

Ye, who praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler nearly four months ago, appeared to reflect on his antisemitism last Saturday.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” he wrote on Instagram. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

But then he added: “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.”

“Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” he concluded the post.

The Yeezy mogul, who formally changed his name to Ye, has faced a public reckoning in recent months after doubling down on his offensive comments about the Jewish community.

In October, Ye said on Twitter that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he said in the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter.

The Anti-Defamation League quickly denounced the comments, saying, “there is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”

Ye’s antisemitic spiral was also met with a swift response from several companies — including The Gap and Balenciaga — who terminated their relationships and lucrative brand deals with the rapper.