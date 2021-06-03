Seth Rogen Pays Homage To The Most Iconic 'Superbad' Character And Wow We're Old

Seth Rogen just made everyone on Twitter acknowledge the passage of time and we’re not well.

The actor, writer, producer, and weed entrepreneur on Thursday shared a snapshot on social media that any pop culture obsessive of the early-aughts would recognize immediately.

“Happy 40th birthday McLovin,” Rogen wrote in a tweet featuring the absolutely real driver’s license of a man named McLovin, previously seen in the 2007 film “Superbad.”

Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old) pic.twitter.com/6E4Qa2tVQi — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021

Rogen was a writer for “Superbad,” and admits in the caption that he (and presumably co-writer Evan Goldberg) wrote the joke about a teenager getting a fake ID with the name McLovin on it when they were 14 years old.

In the film, Christopher Mintz-Plasse portrays nerdy Fogell and emphasizes to his “friends,” portrayed by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, that his fake ID reads McLovin because it was either that or Muhammad. Fogell is also needled for making himself 25, which he insists is part of a “strategy.”

At any rate, McLovin is now 40 years old ― and we’re all feeling a little fragile at the moment. Now we need to find some Goldschlager and cry.