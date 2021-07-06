ENTERTAINMENT

Seth Rogen Reveals The Extremely Touching Prank Paul Rudd Pulled On Him

It was a real hands-on experience.

Seth Rogen said Paul Rudd once pulled a prank on him that required quite a bit of handiwork. 

And in this case, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas: 

It’s not clear when the prank occurred. Since Rudd’s not on Twitter, he hasn’t responded to confirm the incident.

But Rogen did respond to a question: 

The two actors have shared the screen a few times over the years, including in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” 

Rudd’s pandemic-delayed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits screens in November while Rogen was recently cast in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” where he’ll reportedly play a favorite uncle.

