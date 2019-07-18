Harry also spoke out about not wanting to be a royal after his mother died. In “The Lion King,” Simba struggles with his own position as a future king after his father dies.

“My mother died when I was very young,” Harry said. “I didn’t want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good. I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh,” the royal added.

As Harry has continued to increase his load of charity work, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently split off from William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation to create a separate charity of their own.