Pot Lover Seth Rogen Nails Absurdity Of Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympics Suspension

“The notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism,” Rogen tweeted Friday. “It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of.”

“Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo,” he added, referencing the late 1980s U.S. track legend Florence Joyner, who still holds the female world record in both the 100- and 200-meter events.

The notion that weed is a problematic “drug” is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of. Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo. https://t.co/swDLNoVcV3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 2, 2021

Elected officials, celebrities and other sports stars made similar points:

This is bull Shxt……tbh — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 2, 2021

My heart is broken for @itskerrii. I think she is an amazing athlete and her personality is superstar level. Marijuana being a banned substance in competition seems… outdated???? And unfair. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 2, 2021

The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy.



The IOC should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use. This ruling along w/ IOC denial of swim caps for natural hair is deeply troubling. https://t.co/Ao1Yu8Ax9G — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2021

marijuana is NOT a performance enhancing drug — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) July 2, 2021

This is trash. Standing with @itskerrii 💯. This has BEEN outdated. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 2, 2021

Feeling so terrible for @itskerrii right now. Just know, we are with you!! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2021

Look, they once found trace amounts of THC in my blood and they still let me pilot the Enterprise. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri is an incredible athlete with a bright future. That her dreams are being crushed over a substance that should be legal across the country is devastating and wrong. Her heartfelt apology shows her strength even in the face of adversity.https://t.co/PeohD20Emo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 2, 2021

There is no need for Sha’Carri to apologize.



We need to get rid of archaic rules for a substance that is fully legal in 19 states plus DC.



And we need to legalize it at the federal level. https://t.co/Ws0n8ykKIP — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 2, 2021

But majority of y’all rule makers smoke and probably are investors in THC companies. Let’s stop playing these games https://t.co/hT3H6kw45T — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 2, 2021

Richardson tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon last month, invalidating her victory in the 100-meter sprint.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, marijuana is banned during competitions. Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension and may still be able to run in the 4x100-meter relay in Tokyo.

Richardson apologized on NBC’s “Today” show Friday, explaining she’d used the drug before the trials after learning from a reporter about the death of her biological mother.