Seth Rogen 'Sorry and Disappointed' About Rumor That Emma Watson 'Stormed Off Set'

Seth Rogen would like to set the record straight once and for all: Emma Watson didn’t “storm off the set” of his movie “This Is the End.”

The actor and comedian attempted to clarify the longstanding rumor that the “Harry Potter” star became upset behind the scenes of the 2013 apocalyptic comedy, which he co-wrote and -directed, after refusing to shoot a scene involving Danny McBride as a cannibal who has a half-naked Channing Tatum on a leash.

Speaking to British GQ in a profile published earlier this week, Rogen didn’t exactly put the story to bed when the interviewer mentioned that Watson, who played a version of herself in the film, “stormed off set.”

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,” he told the magazine, adding that there were “no hard feelings” with Watson, who he said came back the next day to say goodbye and later helped promote the film.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Emma Watson and Seth Rogen attend "This Is The End" premiere in 2013.

“She was probably right,” Rogen continued. “It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Despite Rogen not being quoted directly about the rumored storming off, the interview launched a flurry of headlines centered on Watson’s behavior, with reports describing the incident as a “blow up” and placing the blame at her feet.

On Monday night, Rogen released a statement via Twitter to correct the impression about Watson and make it clear that the GQ profile “misrepresents what actually happened.”

“Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s shitty that the perception is that she did,” he wrote. “The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position.”

“She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did,” he continued.

“We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

The very much not online Watson has yet to respond to either the original interview or Rogen’s apology.

For what it’s worth, Tatum also seemingly has misgivings about his cameo in the film.

During an interview with Conan O’Brien back in 2014, the actor seemed genuinely embarrassed discussing the role, which he joked he only accepted after having a few drinks.

“I got the email at like, three in the morning. I think they were already filming,” Tatum recalled. “It said, ‘Hey, I hope this isn’t insulting but we had this idea on set for a cameo. It involves you, Danny McBride and Mexican wrestling masks and a leash.’ I think I must have been on Ambien or drunk or something.”

“I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it, no problem’, and then ultimately had to actually go and do it,” he added. “It was a terrible idea.”

“This Is The End,” which takes place in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, featured a slew of celebrity cameos in addition to Watson and Tatum, including Rihanna, Michael Cera, Paul Rudd, Mindy Kaling and The Backstreet Boys.