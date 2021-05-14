Seth Rogen Torches Ted Cruz: A Fascist Whose ‘Words Caused People To Die’

Back in January, actor Seth Rogen repeatedly took Sen. Ted Cruz to task on Twitter with damning reminders of the Texas Republican’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

In some quarters, their dayslong back-and-forth — in which Rogen called Cruz a “white supremacist fascist” and torched him over his sycophancy to ex-President Donald Trump ― was characterized as a “feud.”

Rogen argued on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that that interpretation was wrong.

“Feud implies equal ground,” said Rogen. “If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling at that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. Feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.”

“Ted Cruz is a fascist,” he continued. “He denies the reality of the election. His words caused people to die and I’m making jokes about it. Is that a feud? I don’t know. To me, it seems I’m pointing out the fact that he’s a terrible man whose words have resulted in death.”

Colbert later asked pot entrepreneur Rogen if he could ever get high with Cruz or someone similar who also shared the lawmaker’s anti-democratic beliefs.

“It would be beneficial to him because it would be humanizing him in some way to hang out with me,” Rogen responded. “I’ve tried, honestly, there are people in my life who hold the beliefs that Ted Cruz holds and I really try to engage with them throughout the last year and ultimately it was horrifying.”

“There is nothing I could convey that would reframe this person’s reality as they viewed it,” he added.

Watch the video here: