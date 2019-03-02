Seth Rogen Cast In Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone' Reboot

Seth Rogen has publicly confirmed that he will be joining the forthcoming revival of the classic “Twilight Zone” series, narrated and hosted by Jordan Peele.

The “Knocked Up” actor shared the news Friday on Twitter, writing that the original series was a “favorite” of his.

“I’m gonna be on the Twilight Zone, which is one of my favorite shows of all time,” he wrote.

I’m gonna be on the Twilight Zone, which is one of my favorite shows of all time, and also I look like I’m attending the premier of a pretty classy porno movie in 1974 in this photo. https://t.co/mh82c07eLX — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 2, 2019

The “Twilight Zone” reboot will premiere on CBS All Access on April 1, with a two-episode debut. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios along with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films, Deadline reported.

Rogen is reportedly set to appear in an episode written by “Key & Peele” and “Community” writer Alex Rubens, according to Vanity Fair. The official Twitter account for the series has not yet released further information on Rogen’s role in the reboot.

“Enter the fifth dimension with @SethRogen as we he will star in an upcoming episode of #TheTwilightZone,” the account tweeted on Friday.

The original “Twilight Zone” ran from 1959 to 1964. The official trailer for the rebooted series was released last month.