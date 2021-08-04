Seth Rogen Responds To 'Very Funny' TikTok Asking If He's Been Kidnapped

Seth Rogen set the record straight on Twitter about his whereabouts after a lively viral TikTok video questioned whether he’d been kidnapped.

The actor/writer/producer shared the video on Twitter on Tuesday and assured his fans that he has not been kidnapped — and that a kidnapper did not hack his account to write that message.

“This video is very funny and not at all true!” he wrote. “I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!”

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

The now-viral video was created by TikTok user @chriscanbefunny, who, through song, jokingly theorizes that Rogen was kidnapped by a “shady ceramicist.”

The theory was inspired by Rogen’s passion for ceramics and his many Instagram posts that feature his pottery creations.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible that in addition to comedy Seth can make pottery / I’m just saying can we check on Seth? Can we check on Seth?” the TikTok user sings.

The creator of the video appeared satisfied by Rogen’s response, tweeting on Tuesday: “Thank you for confirming you’re not dead.”