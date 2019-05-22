Seth Rogen's GQ Cover Spawned A Whole Lot Of Thirsty Tweets

Seth Rogen just graced the cover of GQ and the internet doesn’t seem to have any chill about it.
The 37-year-old actor, who’s starring in new rom-com “Long Shot” with Charlize Theron, was featured on the June/July issue of the magazine. The photos from his beach shoot, which were unveiled on Tuesday, set off a flurry of thirsty tweets.
Some social media users remarked on the star’s glow-up, while others asserted that they’d been O.G. fangirls of Rogen’s ― long before the cover.
A few really just wanted more pictures.
And some Twitter users felt the photos were proof Rogen was a good role model.
While the “Long Shot” star received a lot of love across the internet, his pup, Zelda, who also had the honor of being featured on the cover, definitely had a few fans, too. Rogen himself couldn’t help fangirling over the dog.
And this one pup even took a thirst trap pic for Zelda.