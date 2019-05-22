Seth Rogen's GQ Cover Spawned A Whole Lot Of Thirsty Tweets

Seth Rogen just graced the cover of GQ and the internet doesn’t seem to have any chill about it.

The 37-year-old actor, who’s starring in new rom-com “Long Shot” with Charlize Theron, was featured on the June/July issue of the magazine. The photos from his beach shoot, which were unveiled on Tuesday, set off a flurry of thirsty tweets.

Some social media users remarked on the star’s glow-up, while others asserted that they’d been O.G. fangirls of Rogen’s ― long before the cover.

Honestly I couldn’t be happier that I fully embraced my on-again-off-again crush on Seth Rogen mere weeks before his GQ cover shoot was released — aly (@geturowntots) May 22, 2019

me spending all morning looking at Seth rogen’s GQ pics pic.twitter.com/XuACvJakmv — Ben Davis (@RealBenDavis_) May 21, 2019

Everyone told me I was crazy for having a crush on Seth Rogen but do you see? DO YOU SEE NOW?? pic.twitter.com/Cc6Airm0nn — Luc (@ellkay_) May 21, 2019

okay so his most recent films have been questionable lol (apparently the new one is shite) but damn seth rogen doing bits in this GQ shoot my ovaries are all a-flutter pic.twitter.com/k9aGd4PEsf — jasmine webster (@minda_webster) May 22, 2019

Looking at the latest cover shoot from GQ Magazine and telling everyone how my crush on Seth Rogen existed long before you all thought it was cool to crush on him pic.twitter.com/UOR8z8gQw5 — Rhiannon (@NannonHarry) May 21, 2019

Oh. Okay. Now everyone wanna realize Seth Rogen is cute because he’s gonna be in GQ?



Guess what, bitch? I realized that years ago. pic.twitter.com/i3m2iV1fDO — Katie, not Clark. Seriously. (@kittypirateship) May 22, 2019

A few really just wanted more pictures.

I wanna see every picture taken in this Seth Rogen GQ shoot. pic.twitter.com/9kHSeI8Rsy — fe💛 (@queenfadrian) May 21, 2019

And some Twitter users felt the photos were proof Rogen was a good role model.

Seth Rogen’s GQ photoshoot is a good reminder for straight men, that if we just



• have a beard

• dress very well; and

• come across as though we have our life together



we can actually outcompete 70% of the rest of the us. pic.twitter.com/3i3lHdSwTV — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) May 22, 2019

While the “Long Shot” star received a lot of love across the internet, his pup, Zelda, who also had the honor of being featured on the cover, definitely had a few fans, too. Rogen himself couldn’t help fangirling over the dog.

ZELDA IS ON THE COVER OF GQ! I’VE NEVER BEEN MORE PROUD. pic.twitter.com/C1hAxTPCEJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 21, 2019

work it zelda — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 21, 2019

And this one pup even took a thirst trap pic for Zelda.

Kobe wants know if Zelda is single pic.twitter.com/ukYzZ0j0q4 — Brandon Friedel (@BrandonFriedel) May 21, 2019