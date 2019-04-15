Severe Weather Across The South Kills At Least 8

At least eight people died over the weekend after severe weather spawned tornadoes, flooding and thunderstorms across much of the south.

Two young children died in Texas after a tree fell on a car they were riding in, according to the local sheriff. A woman died after a suspected twister tore through an outdoor event at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site. The sheriff’s office from Houston County told KLTV that one woman was found dead near her home on Highway 21 West.

Dozens of others were also injured when a tornado touched down near the town of Franklin.

Winds as strong as 140 miles per hour overturned some mobile homes, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Lots of damage on Craig Springs Road. One family saw their two story garage and studio leveled and damage could be seen to other structures. Lots of tree damage too @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/L2AzqqrBzM — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) April 14, 2019

ASSOCIATED PRESS Robert Scott looks through a family Bible that he pulled out of the rubble after a tornado touched down near Hamilton, Mississippi on Sunday.

Three people were killed in Louisiana, two by floodwaters and another was hit by a car while trying to clear trees that fell during a storm, per The Associated Press.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) declared a state of emergency on Sunday for several counties. He said one elderly man died when a tree fell on his trailer and more than 26,000 homes were without power. A tornado also touched down in the state.

CONFIRMED TORNADO ON THE GROUND NEARING MISSISSIPPI STATE CAMPUS! IF YOU ARE IN STARKVILLE TAKE COVER NOW!! — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 14, 2019

″It could have been much worse,” Bryant said during a news conference on Sunday. “The conditions of that storm appeared to be very violent ... disastrous conditions could have occurred.”