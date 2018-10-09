15 Useful Sex Accessories To Add To The Bedroom

torwai via Getty Images

Let’s not beat around the bush — sex has its ups and downs. Though there are plenty of titillating sex toys every couple should try at least once, finding the right toys for your and your partner isn’t quick work.

Like sex, there are many different kinds of toys and accessories out there, all with different uses and purposes. You’ve got discreet sex toys for travel, and sexy couples gifts you wouldn’t want opened in front of an audience. From hands-free vibrators with wings to CBD oil for increased sex drive, there are plenty of toys and accessories that’ll take your roll in the sheets to a new level.

If you’re looking to switch up your bedroom routine, we’ve found some of the best sex accessories you’re missing. Take a look below.

Here, 15 useful sex accessories to add to your night stand: