Mr. Big, we hardly knew ye.

Actor Chris Noth unveiled a severe new look Monday, having buzzed off his salt-and-pepper hair right down the scalp. His goatee, however, remained in place.

“I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine,” the “Sex and the City” and “Law & Order” star wrote.

The look got a mixed response from fans.

“Please turn yourself upside down love you better with hair,” one person wrote. Added another, “Big is another victim of quarantine hair cuts.”

One person who did approve of Noth’s new look, however, was his “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who quipped, “Why did you wait so long???? X.”

Noth, 65, joins a growing list of luminaries who’ve opted for buzz cuts while in self-isolation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Pink, David Beckham and former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg are among those who’ve clipped off their hair while in lockdown.

Last week, CNN’s Anderson Cooper revealed that he’d attempted his own haircut, only to give himself a massive bald spot on one side.