Kim Cattrall Remains Done With 'Sex And The City' As Revival Rumors Heat Up

Kim Cattrall said she feels “very lucky” to be able to choose her own career path as talk of a “Sex and the City” revival is heating up once again.

Appearing on the “Women’s Prize for Fiction” podcast this week, the actor talked about the backlash she received after she publicly expressed her disinterest in signing on to reprise the role of Samantha Jones in a third “Sex and the City” film.

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film,” Cattrall said in the interview. “It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me ― ‘I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it! Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable, you be miserable, too.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor fondly looked back on the HBO franchise, which ran for six seasons and spawned two movies.

“It was a lot of fun, and I loved it,” she said. “Being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were.” Later, she added, “I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

Cattrall’s latest remarks on “Sex and the City” follow years of alleged feuding with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, and as talk of a revival is ramping up.

According to multiple reports, HBO Max is in negotiations to bring back the franchise as a limited series. While Cattrall will not be involved, actors Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Parker are said to be on hand to reprise their signature roles. Plot specifics, however, were scarce.

HBO Max representatives did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the reports. In 2018, journalist James Andrew Miller reported that Cattrall’s reluctance to sign on for a third film stemmed from the project’s script, which focused on Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) as she mourned the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” said Miller, who interviewed members of the “Sex and the City” cast and crew for his “Origins” podcast. “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Whether the rumored revival will follow the plot of the scrapped film, of course, remains to be seen. As for Cattrall, she returned to television this fall in Fox’s “Filthy Rich” as Margaret Monreaux, a Southern TV personality and co-owner of a lucrative Christian network that doubles as a lifestyle brand. The series debuted to mixed reviews but was canceled a month after its premiere.

“I have a great appetite for telling stories that I haven’t heard before,” Cattrall said this week, when asked about what she’d like to do next. “I want to use my platform to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!