"Sex And The City" Moments That Prove Samantha Was An Amazing Friend

HBO

And that whole story is not in character for Samantha AT ALL. In reality, Samantha was the most loyal and nonjudgmental of the foursome while Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte were actually the ones who were terrible friends to Samantha. So, here's some proof that shows times where Samantha was the best friend to Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda ... and the times when they were the worst friend to Samantha: