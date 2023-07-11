"Sex And The City" Moments That Prove Samantha Was An Amazing Friend

1
HBO
And just like that, a new season of "And Just Like That..." is already upon us. And many of us "Sex and The City" fans have heard the news that Kim Cattrall will be reprising her role as the legendary Samantha Jones in a cameo appearance this season.
2
In this SATC reboot, they've explained Samantha's absence by saying she fell out with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte and then moved to London. Carrie said Samantha was hurt when she fired her as a publicist, which is what led to them falling out.
HBO
3
HBO
And that whole story is not in character for Samantha AT ALL. In reality, Samantha was the most loyal and nonjudgmental of the foursome while Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte were actually the ones who were terrible friends to Samantha. So, here's some proof that shows times where Samantha was the best friend to Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda ... and the times when they were the worst friend to Samantha:
Advertisement
4
Bad friend: When Charlotte slut-shamed Samantha for sleeping with her brother.
HBO Max
5
Good friend: When Samantha called out Charlotte's old friend for naming her baby what Charlotte was going to name hers.
HBO
6
Bad friend: When Carrie judged Samantha after accidentally walking in on her giving a blowjob to a delivery guy in her own office.
HBO
Advertisement
7
Great friend: When Samantha didn't judge Carrie for cheating on Aidan with Big (who was also married).
HBO
8
Bad friend: When they all made judgmental comments and jokes about Samantha blowing a delivery guy in her office.
HBO
9
Good friend: When Samantha was living in LA and would constantly fly to NYC, while Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte never even offered to fly to LA.
Warner Bros.
Advertisement
10
Bad friend: When Samantha said she loved the way she looked, and Miranda replied with a shady comment.
HBO
11
Good friend: When Samantha babysat Brady and gave Miranda her salon appointment because she knew Miranda needed a break and wanted grooming.
HBO
12
Bad friend: When Samantha was feeling down at a party because a bunch of her past sexual partners were there, and Carrie made an insensitive comment.
HBO
Advertisement
13
AMAZING friend: When Samantha took out Carrie's diaphragm because it was stuck inside of her:
HBO
14
Trash friend: When Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda made offensive comments about Samantha dating a woman.
HBO
15
Good friend: When Samantha agreed to be Carrie's maid of honor even though she didn't believe in marriage.
HBO
Advertisement
16
Bad friend: When Samantha told the girls about her relationship and they made invalidating comments about her sexuality and reacted with annoyance.
HBO
17
Great friend: When Samantha did damage control at Carrie's wedding after Big left her at the altar.
Warner Bros.
18
Bad friend: When Charlotte took out her frustrations about her own sex life by slut-shaming Samantha again.
HBO
Advertisement
19
Good friend: When Samantha offered to loan Carrie $15,000 to help her pay the down payment of buying her apartment.
HBO
20
Bad friend: When Carrie and Miranda didn't defend or support Samantha when she was slut-shamed by Charlotte.
HBO
21
Good friend: When Samantha got herself, Charlotte, and Miranda on Carrie's honeymoon after she was unable to get Carrie a refund.
Warner Bros.
Advertisement
22
Bad friend: When Carrie pressured Samantha to come to her book launch party after her chemical peel went wrong.
HBO
23
Good friend: When Samantha shut down Big's coworker who made rude comments about his past marriages during Big and Carrie's rehearsal dinner.
HBO
24
Bad friend: When Carrie shamed how Samantha's face looked and demanded she keep it covered for her party.
HBO
Advertisement
25
Literally, the best friend: When Samantha spoon-fed Carrie because she was too depressed to eat after being jolted.
Warner Bros.
26
And lastly, the worst friends: When Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte body-shamed Samantha after she gained weight.
HBO