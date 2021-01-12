'Sex And The City' Stars Are Raking In More Than $1 Million An Episode For Revival

James Devaney via Getty Images Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of "Sex and the City: The Movie" in 2007.

Oh, the Manolo Blahniks and endless cosmopolitans Carrie Bradshaw could buy...

The Samantha-less “Sex and the City” revival on HBO Max will be a major payday for stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who will all reportedly make more than $1 million per episode, according to a Variety report published on Monday.

All three women, along with franchise co-creator Michael Patrick King, will also serve as executive producers on the project, which will reunite (most of) the cast for a 10-episode revival series titled “And Just Like That….” Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the series and in the two feature films, is not reprising her role.

The revival, which is set to begin production in New York City in late spring, will follow the trio “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the press release.

HBO is no stranger to shelling out major paychecks to attract big stars with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman earning nearly $1 million an episode for the second season of “Big Little Lies,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former reportedly secured an even bigger salary for “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+, cashing in an estimated $1.25 million per episode along with co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Salaries over on network television also continue to skyrocket with Ellen Pompeo taking in $20 million a year — $575,000 per episode and a significant signing bonus ― after renegotiating her “Grey’s Anatomy” contract with ABC in 2018. The casts of “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” were also making $1 million per episode by the end of both of the sitcoms’ runs.

Rumors that the “Sex and the City” cast clashed over their competing salaries have followed the series ever since Parker became a producer in the show’s second season, subsequently beefing up her paycheck.

It is suspected that money is at least an element of the much-discussed feud between Parker and Cattrall, who has said for years that she’s not interested in reprising her role.

The “Filthy Rich” star, who has pitched actors including Oprah Winfrey, Tiffany Haddish and Sofía Vergara to replace her in the series, has yet to acknowledge the revival except for liking a tweet supporting her decision not to return.