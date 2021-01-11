“Sex and the City” is going to Carrie on, after all.
Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the lead character Carrie Bradshaw in the “Sex and the City” HBO series and in two films, dropped a teaser Sunday for the “Sex and the City” series reboot to air on HBO Max.
That makes it official, along with a press release from the cable channel confirming what had been anticipated. The title will be “And Just Like That.”
In a video posted to Parker’s Instagram, sun peaks through skycrapers and glorious images of New York City emerge as Parker’s Bradshaw types.
“And just like that... The story continues...” she writes and voices the words.
Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), who are also reprising their roles, also posted the clip. Kim Cattrall (Samantha) has an ongoing feud with Parker and will not be part of the revival, apparently.
The series will begin production in late spring and the 10-episode arc will focus on the trio “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the press release.
The full main cast last assembled in the disappointing 2010 “Sex and the City 2” movie.