“Sex and the City” is going to Carrie on, after all.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the lead character Carrie Bradshaw in the “Sex and the City” HBO series and in two films, dropped a teaser Sunday for the “Sex and the City” series reboot to air on HBO Max.

That makes it official, along with a press release from the cable channel confirming what had been anticipated. The title will be “And Just Like That.”

In a video posted to Parker’s Instagram, sun peaks through skycrapers and glorious images of New York City emerge as Parker’s Bradshaw types.

“And just like that... The story continues...” she writes and voices the words.