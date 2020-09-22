Sex, Apps And VPN: Pakistan Is Curbing Internet Freedom, But Young People Are Fighting Back

Why Indians Are Flocking To Dating Apps To ‘Beat’ The Lockdown

In a country where women, particularly from less privileged backgrounds, find it difficult to meet and interact with men freely, apps such as Tinder offered a way out, even if the aim was merely friendship. The option of getting to know someone away from the excessive interest shown by relatives or matchmakers makes dating apps attractive for young women chafing at restrictions. Homosexuality is banned in the country, making Grindr a go-to option for queer people, especially gay men. While adultery laws were made more lenient in 2006, extramarital relationships can still land participants in trouble.

Reuters has reported that Tinder was downloaded more than 440,000 times in Pakistan within the past 12 months while Grindr and two other banned dating apps Tagged and SayHi had each been downloaded about 300,000 times in the same period, suggesting widespread adoption of the apps.

While users with resources can circumvent the ban through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or by moving to other apps such as Bumble, some ask why they should be forced to do so.

“How does it matter if women are talking to men or having sex with them? How can that possibly be more important than tackling bigger issues like education or poverty? And they’re stupid if they think that this will stop people from dating or having sex. They won’t, people will always find a way. I’m not concerned that this will make it hard to hook up or date, I’m angry because how dare they?” said Sana, a 30-year-old researcher based in Karachi who joined Tinder two years ago to help deal with heartbreak.

The app ban, while a blow, wasn’t surprising. The PTA has been accused of overstepping its mandate and being a “moral police” several times. In 2012, The Express Tribune wrote in an editorial that “the agency frequently blocks websites that are considered offensive, usually on grounds of religion or social morality”.

This was after the PTA asked telecom companies to stop offering packages that would enable customers to make unlimited calls at night—because the advertisements were targeted at “young boys and girls”.

The same year, YouTube was banned in the country after an anti-Islamic short film was uploaded to the video-sharing website. The ban was lifted only in 2016 after the company launched a local version which, according to Reuters, “allows the government to demand the removal of material it considers offensive”. Last year, the regulator told a government panel that it had blocked 900,000 URLs due to blasphemous or pornographic content. Earlier this year, the PTA banned PUBG, claiming it received complaints that the game was “addictive” and “wastage of time”. The ban was lifted in July after PUBG officials held meetings with the government.

PTA told HuffPost India that the recent ban was because the apps host content that violates the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA), adding that the regulator had taken action in accordance with the law. Activists, however, have termed PECA a “draconian” law.