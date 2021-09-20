Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Sex Education'

A new Korean survival drama and adult animated series are also trending on the platform.

“Sex Education” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of the British teen comedy-drama premiered Friday and continues following the students, staff and parents at Moordale Secondary School as they face new personal challenges and relationship issues.

In second place is “Squid Game,” a new South Korean survival drama about a group of people with financial struggles who compete in a mysterious game with deadly twists for a chance at a large cash prize. And in third is “Clickbait,” the Adrian Grenier miniseries about a man who finds himself at the center of a dark social media-related crime.

"Sex Education" on Netflix.
"Sex Education" on Netflix.

A few animated shows are also in the ranking at the moment ― “Sharkdog” and “CoComelon” for kids and “Chicago Party Aunt” for grown-up audiences.

Netflix reality competition shows are having a moment as well, with the new seasons of “The Circle” and “Nailed It!” trending on the platform.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “Chicago Party Aunt” (Netflix)

9. “Manifest”

8. “Nailed It!” (Netflix)

7. “Sharkdog” (Netflix)

6. “The Circle” (Netflix)

5. “CoComelon”

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

3. “Clickbait” (Netflix)

2. “Squid Game” (Netflix)

1. “Sex Education” (Netflix)

1
A mug with Ted's opinion of tea
Etsy
If your Lasso fan loves tea, they'll always need more mugs. And if they agree with Ted that tea tastes like pigeon sweat, they can always drink coffee out of it instead.

Get it from Etsy for $18.49.
2
A Lasso-themed card
Amazon
Why send a boring drugstore card when you could send one with compliments from Ted, Roy or Keeley? There are eight different Lasso-themed cards to choose from.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3
Dani Rojas' banana T-shirt
TeePublic
Who wouldn't want Dani's T-shirt from the episode "Rainbow," featuring a banana doing crunches? It's adorable.

Get it from TeePublic for $20.
4
A floral track jacket
Adidas
Hardly an episode goes by in which a Richmond player isn't wearing a track jacket, bold floral patterns, or a track jacket in bold floral patterns.

Get the Adidas Her Studio London track jacket for $64.
5
Or a tracksuit with classic Roy Kent vibes
Adidas
Of course, if the Lasso-lover in your life is more like a Roy -- that is, a menacing yoga fanatic who pretty much only wears black -- grab this cool monochromatic tracksuit instead. The fabric is made with 50% recycled plastic marine waste, so Sam would approve of it, too.

Get the Adidas Adicolor Classics Primeblue SST track jacket ($75) and matching pants ($65) at Adidas.com.
6
A karaoke machine
Amazon
They might not make it to a Liverpool karaoke bar, but you can take the Liverpool karaoke bar to them. Like Liverpool, this Bluetooth-enabled machine has much to offer, including two wireless mics and a disco ball light show.

Get it from Amazon for $186.19.
7
Nigerian national team gear
Nike.com
The Nigerian Super Eagles' awesome run at the 1994 World Cup inspired a young Sam, and it's his goal in life to make his home country's squad. With their always-stylish kits, who can blame him?

Get the Big Kids' Pre-Match soccer top from Nike for $60.
8
An album for "Sexy Christmas"
Amazon
Er... make that "Sexy December 28th." And make like Keely and celebrate a sophisticated holiday with Ella Fitzgerald's album "A Swinging Christmas." It's Ella's version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" that plays as Keely preps for her Vegas-style yule in season two's Christmas special.

Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (comes in formats from mp3 to vinyl).
9
Ted's favorite eyewear
Amazon
If Ray-Bans are good enough for Ted, Isaac and Higgins to wear, they're good enough for everyone.

Get these photochromic aviator Ray-Ban sunglasses from Amazon for $133.70.
10
Ted's favorite barbecue sauces
Amazon
"You got some kinda food or something that just teleports you right back home, makes you feel all warm and fuzzy?" asks Ted. His answer is Arthur Bryan's barbecue sauce, which he declares is "some of the best barbecue sauce in Kansas City, which makes it some of the best barbecue sauce in the world."

Get a four-pack of famous Kansas City barbecue sauces from Amazon for $45.99.
11
Ted's salute to Kansas
Three KC
They'll recognize this shirt -- a salute to the four legendary Kansas barbecue joints that make the sauces above -- because it is worn by Ted more than once in season one. It was designed by star Jason Sudeikis' childhood friend.

Get it from Three KC for $30.
12
A Ted and Roy sticker bundle
Etsy
They can stick the best parts of the show on their laptop, locker, water bottle, mirror -- whatever! -- and remember to be curious, not judgmental.

Get it from Etsy for $14.
13
A gift box of chocolates from across the pond
Amazon
Send your Lasso fan a box of classic British candy bars, including Dr. Sharon's sugary nemesis, the Cadbury Flake.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
14
An AFC Richmond scarf
WBshop.com
Are you even a fan of football if you don't have a scarf? (No.)

Get it from the WB Shop for $24.95.
15
"Diamond Dogs" on vinyl
Target
When you can't round up your own Diamond Dogs in person, send them this David Bowie record to remind them they're part of your squad.

Get it from Target for $21.99.
16
Dani's Converse high-tops
Finish Line
In the season two Christmas episode, Dani rocks a pair of Converse Pro Leather high tops in the locker room -- and who doesn't want to be like Dani?

Get a pair from Finish Line for $80 (available in two colors).
17
A Coach Beard T-shirt
Three KC
Everyone needs a Beard in their life.

Get it from Three KC for $25.
18
Some deep cut fan gear
Amazon
Before being hired to coach soccer at Richmond, Ted led Wichita State to a division two national title in American football -- a thing that couldn't have happened in real life, since Wichita State ended its football program in 1986. But that also means this shirt won't conflict with anyone's existing college football loyalties, making it the perfect gift for a sports-loving "Lasso" fan.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (comes in various styles).
19
A 9-inch pan for making Ted's famous biscuits
Amazon
If the superfan in your life wants to try making Ted Lasso's biscuits recipe, they'll need either a 9- or 8-inch square baking pan.

Get the Cuisinart 9-inch Chef's Classic nonstick pan from Amazon for $10.99.
20
"A Wrinkle In Time"
Amazon
"It's a lovely novel." -- Trent Crimm, The Independent

Get it from Amazon for $5.35.
21
Rebecca's tree coat rack
Royaldesign.com
High five, tree! The most memorable item in Rebecca's office, this coat rack is both a piece of practical furniture and a whimsical example of Swedish design.

Get it from Royal Design as a wall-mount rack ($479) or free-standing rack like Rebecca's ($743). It is also available in a smaller size starting at $427.
22
An AFC Richmond jersey
WBshop.com
Do they wear their fandom on their sleeve? Then Sam Obisanya's AFC Richmond jersey will be perfect. You can also select jerseys with the names of Roy and Dani, or personalize one with whatever name you wish.

Get it from the WB Shop in sizes up to 4XL for $59.95 .
23
A slim-fit sweater
Nordstrom
The Coach Lasso uniform: collared shirt, sweater, khakis, Nikes.

Get a men's merino wool V-neck slim fit sweater or men's merino wool crew neck slim-fit sweater from Nordstrom for $79.
24
Keely's statement Gucci belt
Gucci
When we first meet Keely, she breezes into the Richmond locker room wearing a white tee, suede moto jacket and jeans with a skinny Gucci belt.

Get the Gucci GG Marmont belt from Farfetch for $380.
25
Some classic English pub glasses
Libbey
Enhance TV night with these 20-ounce English pub glasses, big enough to hold a pint and foam. Jeremy, Baz and Paul not included.

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $21.50.
26
A folding bike like Dr. Sharon's
REI
Do they wish their bike would fold into a small portable square once their commute is over? Dr. Sharon doesn't have to; her Brompton folding bicycle awes Ted and Keely and, like all the brand's bikes, is handmade in London.

Get the Brompton M6L folding bike at REI for $1,590 or buy a Schwinn Hinge folding bike from Amazon for $276.47.
27
A bottle of mezcal
Total Wine & Spirits
It's the perfect smokey spirit for drinking with friends around a fire in which you have all thrown a bunch of meaningful personal belongings in an effort to get rid of a curse that's been lingering since World War I.

Get it from Total Wine & Spirits for $39.99.
28
An ultra-light down jacket
Uniqlo
When London's chilly, Ted goes for a stylishly slim insulated coat.

Get the men's Ultra Light down jacket from Uniqlo for $69.90.
29
A goldfish pillow that'll remind them to shake off past failures
Society 6
If they prefer more subtle reminders of the show, this goldfish-print throw pillow will blend right in at home.

Get it from Society 6 for $23.99.
30
A bedroom lamp like Keely's
Lamps Plus
If vivacious Keely Jones is their style inspiration, they surely loved her feathery bedside table lamps as seen in season two.

Get this lamp from Lamps Plus for $201.60.
31
An ice cream machine
Amazon
With all the talk about ice cream on the show, the craving is sure to strike.

Get the Cuisinart 1.5 quart frozen yogurt and ice cream maker from Amazon for $69.95.
32
A robe fit for the presidential suite
Amazon
When life calls for a girls' trip, only the plushest, softest hooded bathrobes will do.

Get it from Amazon for $49+ (comes in 26 different colors and styles).
33
A raincoat like Higgins'
The North Face
Higgins is both extremely practical and extremely British, so we're pretty confident he knows good rain gear. In an early episode, he wears a North Face rain jacket that looks just like this one.

Get the Resolve 2 waterproof jacket in new taupe green from The North Face for $89.
34
A darts set, of course
Amazon
Look, we know it's a bit obvious. But if "Ted Lasso" taught us anything, it's that you never know when you might end up in an extremely high-stakes darts game -- and training makes perfect.

Get it from Amazon for $52.99.
35
You already know
Etsy
If your "Lasso" fan felt a twinge in their general heart region during the episode 9 closing credits, they definitely need their very own BELIEVE poster.

Get it from Etsy for $9.99.
NetflixStreaming Servicesstreamline