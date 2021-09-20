The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Sex Education'

“Sex Education” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of the British teen comedy-drama premiered Friday and continues following the students, staff and parents at Moordale Secondary School as they face new personal challenges and relationship issues.

In second place is “Squid Game,” a new South Korean survival drama about a group of people with financial struggles who compete in a mysterious game with deadly twists for a chance at a large cash prize. And in third is “Clickbait,” the Adrian Grenier miniseries about a man who finds himself at the center of a dark social media-related crime.

Netflix "Sex Education" on Netflix.

A few animated shows are also in the ranking at the moment ― “Sharkdog” and “CoComelon” for kids and “Chicago Party Aunt” for grown-up audiences.

Netflix reality competition shows are having a moment as well, with the new seasons of “The Circle” and “Nailed It!” trending on the platform.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

