Here's The New Thing To Watch On Netflix Right Now (Jan. 12-18)

The characters and money: The protagonist, Otis, lives in a mansion of sorts with his sex therapist mother. The house overlooks a vast forest and winding river. It would easily make the cut for the Netflix series “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.” This contrasts with the living situation and deep poverty of his friend and potential love interest, Maeve. The first season establishes that Maeve doesn’t have parents who can financially support her, so she needs to fend for herself to survive. This season starts with her working a demeaning job at the local mall.

Bonus: Netflix released a 13-minute recap of the will they/won’t they relationship between two of the main characters, Otis and Maeve. The recap is far longer than these sorts of “previous season” catchups tend to be. But if you’re really interested in watching the second season and don’t have time for the first, this would be a good place to start: