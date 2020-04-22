Sex And Intimacy In The Age Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

HuffPost Sex and Intimacy event

With social distancing depriving many of us of one of our most basic needs ― human touch ― we’ve been wondering: Could it be possible to build a new, and even transformative, kind of intimacy with friends, family and even lovers in the age of the coronavirus?

Join HuffPost Personal Editorial Director Noah Michelson and HuffPost Executive Editor Hillary Frey for a frank talk about what we’ve lost and gained, and what we find ourselves missing most when it comes to love, sex and desire as we’re forced to physically distance ourselves from everyone who doesn’t live with us.

The live virtual event starts at 1 p.m. ET on April 30. Register here to join us.