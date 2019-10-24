Far be it for us to criticize something as great as sex. The perks are undeniable: It keeps your immune system humming along! It’s potentially life-giving! When you orgasm, endorphins and oxytocin are released that can put you in an amazing mood for a few days.

That said, sex isn’t the only great thing out there. There are comparable highs. Just look at all the “sex is great but...” tweets on Twitter. For instance, sex is great, but have you ever had your luggage be the first one out on the carousel at the airport? Oof, major turn-on.