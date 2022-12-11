'Sex Lives Of College Girls' Pauline Chalamet Reveals ‘Worst’ Part About Recording ‘Cringe’ Sex Noises

Pauline Chalamet stars in HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls." Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Pauline Chalamet is getting candid about the massive level of “cringe” she suffered mimicking sex noises while filming “Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The actor, who stars as Kimberly Finkle in HBO’s hit teen comedy-drama series, recently shared that recording sex noises for Season 2 was “much stranger” than filming sex scenes.

“The worst is when you’re in ADR, when you’re watching the [scene] and they’re like, ‘We need a bit more moaning,’” the 30-year-old said during an interview Friday with Variety.

In film, automated dialogue replacement (ADR) is used to improve the sound quality of an actor’s dialogue from scenes in a quieter setting such as a recording studio, after filming wraps.

“You’re standing there and they’re like, ‘OK. Do a few more with your mouth open,’” she added, mimicking a comedic moan.

Calling the uncomfortable task the “epitome of cringe,” Chalamet also revealed that she ad-libbed some ridiculous lines like, “Wowee zowee!” during ADR.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, “Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four 18-year-old freshman roommates at Essex College in Vermont as they explore their sexualities while navigating college life. The series also stars Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Kimberly’s best friends and roommates.

Later in the interview, Chalamet gushed about her desire to tap into the world of film.

Though she called working in television “a blessing,” the actor, who had a role in Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island” in 2020, opened up about wanting to work with directors such as Janicza Bravo, Ari Aster, Céline Sciamma and Sarah Polley.

“I would love to work on something where the connection and the relationship with the director is something that’s really nurtured for months,” she said. “To create something that’s final.”