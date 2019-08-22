WEIRD NEWS

#SexRobotGripes Hashtag Arouses Twitter Backlash Against Robot-Human Love

One person noted a big potential problem with robot sex workers: All the customers want the one with that new car smell.

Sure, robot sex may sound great ― in theory.

However, those looking forward to getting it on with an android may want to be careful what they wish for.

That’s the cautionary tale being presented by jokesters responding to an insightful social media hashtag currently arousing interest on Twitter: #SexRobotGripes.

Apparently, some people have thought enough about doing it with a droid to consider these possible pitfalls:

 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
10 Weirdest Robots
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Smarter Ideas Hashtag Robot Sex Sexrobotgripes
CONVERSATIONS