The Best Sex Toy Jewelry Of 2019

Vibrator necklaces, golden handcuffs and multispeed statement rings are just a few of the innovative sex toy accessories all over social media in 2019, inspiring critical conversations about sexual agency and pleasure. A new wave of Instagram-famous sex toys that double as delicate, discrete jewelry pieces are just as beautiful as they are functional, and they’re helping to make sex toy stigma a thing of the past. This year, sex toys got a much-needed style update, and so did attitudes about pleasure and gender inclusivity.

“Sex toys had not been thought worthy of design for a very long time because of cultural taboo and stigma,” said Ti Chang, designer and co-founder of Crave. Chang first started designing pleasure jewelry back in 2008, and she found inspiration in the power of fashion to express personal identity and values. Unlike the “adult novelty” items that dominated the market at the time, Chang believed pleasure products could be elevated and tasteful. “I felt very strongly that owning one’s pleasure is a statement that needed to be made, and wearing erotic, sexual jewelry conveys a sense of personal ownership, as well as encouraging this topic to be discussed openly,” Chang said.

According to Polly Rodriguez, CEO and co-founder of Unbound, sex toy jewelry makes a powerful, shamelessly sexy statement. ″The public component of wearing the jewelry has its own sense of arousal, in that it’s a shared secret that makes you feel a bit daring and bold. Those who recognize it are in on the secret, along with those you choose to share it with,” Rodriguez told HuffPost. “That sense of power and control that you give the wearer is, in my opinion, incredibly hot.”

For women and nonbinary people especially, Rodriguez believes sex toy jewelry can offer a powerful form for sexual expression. “Products that give back a bit of power are so much more than just pretty pieces of jewelry. It’s a quiet protest that you can’t and won’t be tamed or silenced, and that you get to decide when and how to display your sexuality. It’s exciting to me that that little bit of rebellion is becoming more popular, especially considering it’s across traditionally marginalized groups of people.”

Everyone deserves sex toys that look as good as they feel, and 2019’s sex toy jewelry trend proved that beauty — and pleasure — is for everyone.