FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Larry Washburn via Getty Images Prime Day 2018's top-selling vibrator is on sale again this year.

You can get just about anything on Amazon nowadays, and when it comes to Prime Day there are sales on pretty much everything, too — including sex toys. But we won’t beat around the bush, because sex toys and sex accessories can be expensive. If you can save a few bucks on things like condoms, vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings and more...why not?

One top-seller among shoppers last year was the LELO SONA Cruise, a waterproof clitoral massager with “cruise control” for targeted pleasure. It’ll be on sale again this Prime Day for 25% off, a big savings off its normal $69 price tag.

Fortunately, that’s not the only savings worth screaming about. Below, we’ve rounded up more Prime Day deals on sex toys and sex accessories that we think you’ll enjoy.