The Best Sex Toys And Accessories To Get From Prime Day 2019

And, the top-selling vibe that's on sale again this year.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Prime Day 2018's top-selling vibrator is on sale again this year.
You can get just about anything on Amazon nowadays, and when it comes to Prime Day there are sales on pretty much everything, too — including sex toys. But we won’t beat around the bush, because sex toys and sex accessories can be expensive. If you can save a few bucks on things like condoms, vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings and more...why not?

One top-seller among shoppers last year was the LELO SONA Cruise, a waterproof clitoral massager with “cruise control” for targeted pleasure. It’ll be on sale again this Prime Day for 25% off, a big savings off its normal $69 price tag.

Fortunately, that’s not the only savings worth screaming about. Below, we’ve rounded up more Prime Day deals on sex toys and sex accessories that we think you’ll enjoy.

Take a look:

1
LELO SONA Cruise Clitoral Massager
Amazon
Normally $74, get it on sale for 25% off this Prime Day.
2
We-Vibe Anniversary Collection
Amazon
Includes the We-Vibe Tango, Sync and travel-ready play case for $169 (normally $240). Get it here.
3
Orange Blossom And Rosemary Body Massage Oil
Amazon
Normally $30, get it on sale for 63% off this Prime Day.
4
LELO HEX Luxury Condoms (36-pack) — 25% off
Amazon
Normally $27, get it for 25% off during Prime Day.
5
LELO Tiani 2 Remote-Controlled Vibe
Amazon
Normally $111, get it on sale for 25% off this Prime Day.
6
Trojan Ultra Thin Lubricated Condoms (36 count)
Amazon
Normally $24, get them on sale for 36% off this Prime Day.
7
Clitoral Sucking Vibrator with Clitoris and G-Spot Stimulation
Amazon
Normally $60, get it on sale for 22% off this Prime Day.
8
Rechargeable Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator
Amazon
Normally $59, get it on sale for 58% off this Prime Day .
9
LifeStyles SKYN Original Condoms (24 count)
Amazon
Normally $11, get them 50% off this Prime Day.
10
LOVENSE Lush Bullet Vibrator
Amazon
Normally $120, get it on sale for 25% off this Prime Day.

