HuffPost Finds

15 Sex Toys From Bellesa Boutique That Actually Get The Job Done

Hands-free stimulators, sleek wands and more toys that'll leave you in a state of bliss.
By Samantha Leffler and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

When you use a sex toy, you’re probably thinking of one major factor: stimulation. But if you’re in need of new gadgets, there are so many options that’ll get the job done and leave you feeling incredibly satisfied. From anal vibes to realistic masturbators, here are sex toys that’ll help you ride the wave of pleasure.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A super discreet air vibe
bellesaco/Instagram
Five suction intensities and a built-in pleasure jet will get to work on your clitoris without making a lot of noise. It charges magnetically via USB, so you don't have to worry about running out of power.

Get it for $49.
2
An A-Play Anal Vibe
Bellesa Boutique
With 10 different vibrating functions and a wireless remote, you can try some hands-free anal play solo or with a partner.

Get it for $59 (available in two colors).
3
A Satisfyer Masturbator
Bellesa Boutique
This waterproof toy will stimulate the entire penis, thanks to an interchangeable sleeve made with material that looks (and feels) like skin.

Get it for $39.
4
An Aurora waterproof vibrator
bellesaco / Instagram
Controllable with a single button, this toy can be used on either your clitoris or G-spot for next-level sensations. Choose from one of seven thrilling vibration settings to get started.

Pre-order it for $99 (available in two colors).
5
A seven-inch Rock Candy Dildo
Bellesa Boutique
A twisted silicone shaft and a 1.5-inch girth will level-up your next pleasure session and be great for G-spot or P-spot stimulation.

Get it for $39.
6
A Luvli Ditto 2 couples vibrator
Bellesa Boutique
It's flexible, hands-free and comes with a controllable remote, so you and your partner can pleasure each other with 11 different vibration modes.

Get it for $59.
7
A flexible Halo cock ring
Bellesa Boutique
Designed for double the pleasure, this gem will deliver waves and waves of vibrations to you and your partner. Slip it around the base of their penis, turn it on and you'll be good to go.

Get it for $69 (available in two colors).
8
A BuzzFeed AirVibe waterproof vibrator
Bellesa
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it on the go.

Get it for $69 (ships in two to three weeks).
9
A strapless strap-on
Bellesa Boutique
Have some fun in the shower with this waterproof toy that'll actually stay in place and target your G-spot without slipping.

Get it for $72.
10
A hands-free prostate stimulator
Bellesa Boutique
Two arms target four erogenous zones at the same time, so you'll be anything butt disappointed after using this anal-friendly toy.

Get it for $69.
11
A luxurious wand toy
Bellesa Boutique
Use this sleek toy in the bedroom, the shower and anywhere else where you fancy an amazing pleasure session. It matches each vibration pattern to a color (via an LED lightbar) so you can easily switch up sensations.

Get it for $159.
12
A BuzzFeed Pebble vibe
Bellesa
If you're looking to get your rocks off, this easy-to-hold toy has five vibration speeds and five suction levels for ah-mazing sensations.

Get it for $59 (ships in two to three weeks).
13
A Satisfyer Magic Bunny
Bellesa Boutique
It'll massage your clitoris and G-spot with two motors, concentrated power and 12 vibration modes placed all over the shaft that'll feel magical.

Get it for $69.
14
A pair of lace panties
Bellesa Boutique
Slip into these lacy panties, turn on a remote and enjoy a hidden bullet vibrator whenever you and your partner want to spice things up.

Get it for $79 (available in three colors).
15
And an Ovo rabbit vibrator
Bellesa Boutique
If you're bored with your current vibe, this one has a ridged texture that simulates motion along with five vibration patterns that'll leave you so satisfied.

Get it for $89 (available in two colors).
21 Sex Toys That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses
shoppingSexsex toysvibrator