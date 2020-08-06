Relationships

11 Sex Toys For Couples In Long-Distance Relationships To Spice Things Up

If you and your partner live in different states or countries, these vibrators and other sex toys will take your video chats and sexting to the next level. 🔥

Absence makes the heart grow fonder for long distance couples ― and when you’re feeling lusty, synced-up sex toys make that absence a whole lot more bearable.

Weekly Skype calls and sexting are a must when you live far away from your partner, and luckily, today’s sex toy manufacturers have come out with products that make those video rendezvous more interactive than ever.

Below, sex therapists and educators offer their best sex toy recs for couples who can’t physically be together, from vibrators your lover can control via app to male masturbators with multiple vibration styles.

We-Vibe Sync Adjustable Couples Vibrator
We-Vibe
"The We-Vibe Sync is a great toy to help stay aroused and connected when your partner is away. This app-controlled pleasure toy is fun whether you're hanging around the house or one of you is traveling. It provides stimulation in the vagina and on the clitoris!" — Rachel Needle, psychologist in West Palm Beach, Florida, and co-director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes

Get the We-Vibe Sync adjustable couples vibrator with remote and app control.
Lovense Max 2 Male Masturbator
LOVENSE
"Max 2 by Lovense is a sleeve that offers multiple sensations through its seven vibration styles and three contraction levels while connecting to a partner via the Bluetooth app. I always ask clients to list their top erotic triggers, and for those men that list touch as the top of their list, I suggest this toy if they’re separated from a longtime partner or trying to date during COVID. For men who miss the tactile feel of penetration, this is the closest thing to pleasurable penetration using safer sex distancing guidelines." — Sari Cooper, sex therapist and director of The Center for Love and Sex NYC

Get the Lovense Max 2 male masturbator.
BlueMotion Nex1 2nd Generation Remote Vibrator
OhMiBod
"The Nex1 Remote Vibe is a vibrator that can be controlled by the owner directly or by their partner at any distance via an app that is compatible with any device. You can be sex-assertive and able to surprise your partner even from afar. The vibrator is fully rechargeable and even comes with sexy lace panties, making this possibly the best gift ever." — Laurel Steinberg, sexologist and relationship expert

Get the BlueMotion Nex1 2nd generation remote vibrator.
Clone-A-Pussy Plus Sleeve Kit DIY Masturbator Kit
Clone-A-Willy
"The Clone-A-Pussy Sleeve Kit lets you create a sleeve masturbator for your partner with an exact silicone replica of your vulva! Makes time apart as great as when your legs are apart!" — Steinberg

Clone-A-Pussy plus sleeve kit DIY masturbator kit.
The Cowgirl Bronco Dildo Attachment
Adam & Eve
"This attachment comes in two colors, and paired with a Skype or FaceTime call, this fun toy can make each person feel like you are having sex with each other at the same time!" — Jenni Skyler, sex therapist at the The Intimacy Institute

Get the Cowgirl Bronco dildo attachment.
Manta Vibrating Stroker
Adam & Eve
"This is Adam & Eve’s newest male toy. It's a vibrating delight designed for ergonomic handling. It's great for long-distance couples because a male doesn't need to be fully hard to start using this toy. He can engage in phone or Skype sex and let the erection emerge into the toy for ultimate pleasure." — Skyler

Get the Manta vibrating stroker.
We-Vibe Moxie Wearable Vibrating Toy
We-Vibe
"We-Vibe makes a whole bunch of products that use their We-Connect app to let long-distance lovers get intimate, but one of my faves is the Moxie. It’s a super-strong panty vibrator that one partner can wear while the other controls it from anywhere in the world. This adds sexy spontaneity to things because there’s nothing like receiving a little surprise 'love note' in your pants when you least expect it!" — Emily Morse, doctor of human sexuality and host of the SiriusXM Radio show and podcast “Sex with Emily”

Get the We-Vibe Moxie wearable vibrating toy here.
We-Vibe Vector Vibrating Remote-Controlled Prostate Massager
We-Vibe
"The Vector from We-Vibe is a prostate toy that I often recommend to men. (There needs to be more toys for dicks!) You and your partner can use it with the We-Connect app, which allows you to control the toy with touchscreen controls." — Zoë Ligon, sex educator

Get the We-Vibe vector vibrating remote-controlled prostate massager.
The Esca 2 Bullet Vibrator
OhMiBod
"The Esca 2 is a remote and app-controlled insertable bullet vibrator with a little tail for easy removal. When using it in-person, the app works like a remote control, but from afar, it allows you to control the action from anywhere. This toy is perfect for phone sex, video chat sex or a socially-distant date outside." — Ligon

Get the Escra 2 bullet vibrator here.
Lovelife Krush Kegel Exerciser
OhMiBod
"This award-winning Kegel exerciser is perfect for your sexual heath pelvic floor fitness routine. Equipped with built-in sensor technology, Lovelife Krush measures the pressure, control, endurance and grip of your PC muscle, so you can build your pelvic muscle's strength while measuring [and] recording your progress with real and precise data you can share with your partner!" —Sadie Allison, sexologist and founder of GoLove CBD Lube

Get the Lovelife Krush kegel exerciser.
Dua G-Spot And Clitoral Wearable Vibrator
Je Joue
"The Dua can be used with or without a partner. It provides stimulation in two pleasure points and each can be controlled separately allowing for personalized pleasure and gradual arousal and teasing! It can be controlled by an app. With all of the stimulation and motor options, the Dua won’t disappoint!" — Needle

Get the Dua G-spot and clitoral wearable vibrator.

