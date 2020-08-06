11 Sex Toys For Couples In Long-Distance Relationships To Spice Things Up

Absence makes the heart grow fonder for long distance couples ― and when you’re feeling lusty, synced-up sex toys make that absence a whole lot more bearable.

Weekly Skype calls and sexting are a must when you live far away from your partner, and luckily, today’s sex toy manufacturers have come out with products that make those video rendezvous more interactive than ever.

Below, sex therapists and educators offer their best sex toy recs for couples who can’t physically be together, from vibrators your lover can control via app to male masturbators with multiple vibration styles.

Take a look below.