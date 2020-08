11 Sex Toys For Couples In Long-Distance Relationships To Spice Things Up

Lovense Max 2 Male Masturbator

LOVENSE

"Max 2 by Lovense is a sleeve that offers multiple sensations through its seven vibration styles and three contraction levels while connecting to a partner via the Bluetooth app. I always ask clients to list their top erotic triggers, and for those men that list touch as the top of their list, I suggest this toy if they’re separated from a longtime partner or trying to date during COVID. For men who miss the tactile feel of penetration, this is the closest thing to pleasurable penetration using safer sex distancing guidelines." — Sari Cooper, sex therapist and director of The Center for Love and Sex NYC