21 Sex Toys That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

Flexible vibrators, strap-on harness briefs and more products designed to take your sex life to the next level.
By Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Sex toys are moving into a high-tech territory: There are programmable masturbators, adjustable vibrators and more gadgets designed for next-level pleasuring. From remote controlled massagers to vibrating dildos, these cool sex toys are ready to elevate your sex life.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
An intro to prostate kit
Adam & Eve
Start with the bubble plug and the curvy plug for smaller sensations, then test out the penis ring and plug combo for double the pleasure.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $39.95.
2
A waterproof oral sex simulator
Lelo
It'll feel like the real deal if not better, thanks to intuitive vibration patterns and its precise rotating motion. It's also waterproof, in case you want to use it in the shower for solo play.

Get it from Lelo for $136 (originally $169; available in three colors).
3
A rabbit vibrator
Bellesa
Choose from three thrusting modes to experience strong vibrations and a blended orgasm like no other.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $149.
4
A remote controlled massager
Lelo
Pleasure yourself and your partner simultaneously with this gadget that'll deliver powerful vibrations to sensitive spots.

Get it from Lelo for $127 (originally $169; available in three colors).
5
A vibrating dildo
Lovehoney
With bulging balls and 10 vibration modes, this dildo is so hard to pass up. It also comes with a wireless controller and has a suction cup base for hands-free play.

Get it from Lovehoney for $34.99.
6
A Smile Makers easy-to-use vibrator
Free People
Made for beginners, this easy-to-use vibe will help you hit your G-spot with two pulsation modes and four speeds.

Get it from Free People for $60.
7
A programmable masturbator
Lelo
Designed to deliver a highly sensual experience, this smart device massages your penis with sonic waves and works with an app to monitor your pleasure level.

Get it from Lelo for $126.97 (originally $169).
8
A flexible vibrator
Dame
This bendable device has five patterns and five intensities to choose from, so you can climax differently every single time.

Get it from Dame for $95 (available in two colors).
9
A vibrating cock ring
Lelo
You and your partner will love this small vibrator, which delivers waves of vibrations and can be turned up or down for next-level sex positions.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in three colors).
10
An adorable waterproof vibrator
Cute Little Fuckers
This versatile toy can be used as a stand-alone vibe or vibrating butt plug, due to its cute octopus-like design.

Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $69.
11
A pair of comfy strap-on harness briefs
Lovehoney
Pegging and strap-on play will be a breeze: Just place a dildo into the O-ring and you'll be on your way to an impromptu pleasure session. It also works with 4.75-inch didos and strapless strap-ons.

Get them from Lovehoney for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).
12
A Halo By Bellesa
Bellesa
After you slip it around the base of your (or your partner's) penis, you'll both be receiving good vibes. This is also great for folks with limited mobility, because it has a comfortable, hands-free shape.

Get it from Bellesa for $69 (available in two colors).
13
Battery-operated anal beads
Babeland
A comfortable T-shape, sensual bubbles and strong vibrations will turn up the heat for you and your partner.

Get them from Babeland for $34.99.
14
A tapered tip vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G-spot with three different vibration levels. It's also water-resistant, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in two colors).
15
A rechargeable magic wand
BuzzFeed
Charge this baby up and enjoy penetrating vibrations all day long. The best part? No cords and four intensity settings for your next pleasure session.

Get it from Babeland for $139.95.
16
A G-spot stimulator
Lelo
Its curved tip will give you an amazing massage and you can control vibration intensity with four buttons. (Think of it as a pleasure remote for your clit and G-spot.)

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in four colors).
17
A popular clitoral vibrator
Urban Outfitters
Treat yourself to pleasure air technology, six different intensities and massage and suction functions in the bed or tub (it's waterproof!). It also has a discreet design and it's very quiet, so you won't have to worry about waking anyone up.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99 (available in four colors).
18
A BuzzFeed x Bellesa AirVibe
Bellesa
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it with you on the go.

Get it from Bellesa for $69.
19
A small glass dildo
GoddessSupremacy / Etsy
With just the right girth and a smooth design, you can give your butt and G-spot the royal treatment.

Get it from GoddessSupremacy on Etsy for $29.99.
20
A biodegradable vibrator
Urban Outfitters
Designed for internal and external stimulation, this toy generates powerful vibrations. Plus, you can recycle this gadget once you're ready for a new toy.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $15 (available in three colors).
21
And a lipstick-shaped vibrator
Ella Paradis
This "beauty product" will be your go-to for feel-good sensations, thanks to eight pulsation and vibration functions.

Get it from Ella Paradis for $38.79 (originally $61.99).
